Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in December

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Bénéteau from €14.50 ($15.43) to €14.10 ($15.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

Bénéteau Price Performance

Bénéteau stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Bénéteau has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Bénéteau Company Profile

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.