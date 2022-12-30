Beta Finance Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $40.32 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

