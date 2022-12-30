BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.52. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 114,244 shares.

BIO-key International Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

