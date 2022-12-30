Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.05. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 14,422 shares trading hands.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Up 9.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

(Get Rating)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.