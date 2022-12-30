BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Down 53.3% in December

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $394,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $265,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,498,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

BioPlus Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. BioPlus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.