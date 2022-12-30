Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.15 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $201.27 million and $3.15 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.49 or 0.00069991 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00229480 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00054151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003411 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.