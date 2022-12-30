Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $201.40 million and $342,522.85 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $11.50 or 0.00069482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00227946 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00054513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003371 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

