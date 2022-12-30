Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $266.15

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $266.15 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00228961 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00070240 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00054474 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

