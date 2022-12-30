BitDAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $17.91 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.42 or 0.05169257 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00460516 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,876.47 or 0.29468336 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

