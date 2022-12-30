BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0994 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0994 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $157,046.51 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036340 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018286 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00226946 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.11554702 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $85,238.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.