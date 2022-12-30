BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder Acquires 14,850 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,850 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
ECAT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 784,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,812. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
