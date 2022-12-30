BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder Acquires 14,850 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,850 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $198,990.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

ECAT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 784,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,812. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $128,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $143,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.