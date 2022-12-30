BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 412.0% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,683. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

