BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,700 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 37.97 and a quick ratio of 37.97. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $747.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $891,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

