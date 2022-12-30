Blockearth Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,400.99 (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 48% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and $4,400.99 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockearth has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12456351 USD and is down -21.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,467.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

