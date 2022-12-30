BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $43.41 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $43.41 million and $498,367.13 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,530.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00584108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00250333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037537 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00064063 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00134836 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $432,918.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

