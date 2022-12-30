BlueArk Tops One Day Volume of $632,854.34 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $43.10 million and $632,854.34 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlueArk has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00134836 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $432,918.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

