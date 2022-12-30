B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About B&M European Value Retail

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $530.00.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.