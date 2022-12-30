B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $19.85 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $35.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

