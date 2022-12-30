BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 107.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 151,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,393. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

