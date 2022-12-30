Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Trading Down 1.3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.20. Approximately 14,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 60,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRAG. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.84. The stock has a market cap of C$113.98 million and a PE ratio of -11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

