Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Up 268.4% in December

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 268.4% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BXBLY opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Brambles has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

