Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Up 268.4% in December

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 268.4% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brambles Price Performance
Shares of BXBLY opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Brambles has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.
About Brambles
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brambles (BXBLY)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.