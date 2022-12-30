Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Up 775.9% in December

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 775.9% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bridgestone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

