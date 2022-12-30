Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $557.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $675.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

