Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2022

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $552.62. 13,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,198. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $675.70. The stock has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.