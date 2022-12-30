Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $552.62. 13,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,198. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $675.70. The stock has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

