Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Target Price at $2,750.00

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Bunzl Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

About Bunzl

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

