Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.11.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

