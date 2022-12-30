BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the November 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BSRTF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

BSRTF stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.



