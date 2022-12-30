Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the November 30th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,123. The company has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

