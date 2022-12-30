Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cactus by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 216,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,866. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

