Cadinha & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $106.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

