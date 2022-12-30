Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 5,271 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,598,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after buying an additional 519,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 193,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

