Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 187,509 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 187,509 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $134,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co raised its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

AVGO stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $552.53. 11,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $675.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.79. The firm has a market cap of $230.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.