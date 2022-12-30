Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 216,280 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $67,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 377,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,557,628. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $152.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

