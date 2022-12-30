Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 769,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $23,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1,157.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.4 %

AL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,247. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $561.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.