Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 95.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $351.55 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

