Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 770 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,931,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,962 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.79. 167,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,054,198. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

