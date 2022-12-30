Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,841 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 138,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.53. 47,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240,586. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $127.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.