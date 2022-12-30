Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. 148,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,781,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

