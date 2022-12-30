Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $245.05.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.