Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 64.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 274,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.51. 19,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,756. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

