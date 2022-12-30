Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CPZ stock traded down 0.07 on Friday, hitting 15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 99,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.31. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 14.42 and a one year high of 21.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
