Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPZ stock traded down 0.07 on Friday, hitting 15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 99,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.31. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 14.42 and a one year high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $437,000.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

