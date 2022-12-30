Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 72 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $28,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,904,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 120,420 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,139,000. Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,389,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.64. 5,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,328. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.28.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

