Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Air Lease worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 34.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1,157.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,247. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $561.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

