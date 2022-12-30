Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $98.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.08. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

