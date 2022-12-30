Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. 23,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.