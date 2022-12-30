Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.58. 53,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,558,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.