Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 238 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,310. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.80. The company has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $416.95.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

