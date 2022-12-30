Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,819. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

