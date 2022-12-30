Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.69. 80,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,690. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

