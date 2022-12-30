Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 498.9% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 384,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Calyxt Stock Down 2.2 %

Calyxt stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.51.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,025.80% and a negative return on equity of 203.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calyxt

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 2,715.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,112 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

